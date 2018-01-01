Why Going Public in Instagram Can Help Artists Promote Their Artworks

Changing Instagram art accounts from private to public can do wonders in promoting artists and their artworks as doing so can expand their audience reach. As a public account, an artist’s exhibit of art content at Instagram can be accessed by other Instagram users, which if shared can extend the viewership to a broader range of audience. The most exciting possibility of going public is that of attracting another IG user to offer collab work with an artist, for his existing and future IG posts.

What’s a Collab and What Does It Propose?

Collabs or collaborations are agreements between two creators to work together as partners when producing new content, usually for marketing purposes. This allows artists to focus both on his audience and that of audiences or followers of an IG collaborator.

Once an Instagram account shifts to public, all posts will show up on other users’ accounts using the same hashtags followed by users in different demographic categories. Collabs in social media platforms are a great way for art galleries, art organizations and other art-centric businesses to market artists’ artworks.

That is why it is also important that partners must be able to trust each other, in order to make a collab project work. This can be achieved through effective and transparent communication.

Who are the Potential Collab Partners for Non-Performing Artists

Potential partners can be found everywhere, but one place you can quickly find them is via arts service organizations. There are a lot of non-profit organizations artists who collaborate with artists as a way of encouraging talented non-performing artists to nurture and further develop their artistic skills. Non-profit art organizations usually have activities such as art advocacy projects, collective art projects, proposals for policy developments, and for providing professional services that struggling artists cannot afford.

Other potential collab partners are businesses that need promotion and advertisingat a lower cost by collaborating with freelance artists. Through partnerships, both the business and the artist can help each other in achieving certain goals.

While an artist’s main goal is to sell his or her artwork, a collaborating business wants to give back to the community by helping aspiring artists. Doing so will improve the company’s image, which in turn will turn strengthen ties with community leaders, clients and everyone else involved with the business.

As a reminder, while switching to a public account can do a great deal in improving an artist’s chances of selling his art online, it’s also important to know which of his posts are working or yielding the desired effect. The best way to do this is to use analytic tools, like the one readers will find here: https://sharemyinsights.com/blog/instagram-analytics-tools . That way, one will know the kind of content that can increase his or her chances of attracting collaborators.