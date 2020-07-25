Social Networking Websites for Designers and Artist

Social media platforms are excellent places to showcase the best work and promote it. Online presence could help to secure a new job, gain freelance clients or creative collaborators, as well as build a professional reputation. But with so many social media platforms to choose from, how do artists know which ones to use? To find out, listen to the advice of a range of creative professionals including artists, photographers, designers, and filmmakers. Boost social media brand and improve the number of views with 1$ Instagram followers service.

1. Dayflash

It’s rapidly gaining popularity amongst creatives. And that’s because the iOS app, launched last year, basically works like Instagram used to. In its own words, there’s no algorithm and no more missing posts from friends. Co-founder Rupali Renjen told that, in her view, “Photo sharing platforms unfairly use algorithms to dictate which followers get to see a user’s posts

2. ArtStation

Launched in 2014, ArtStation may not have changed a great deal over the years. But it remains the place to post in profile for professional 2D and 3D artists, especially those working in the games, film, media and entertainment industries, or those aspiring to do so. As we reported in our article how to get a job as a video game artist, recruiters nowadays don’t just encourage to post work on ArtStation; they expect it.

3. DeviantArt

Launched in 2000, DeviantArt has more of an amateur, hobbyist feels to it than ArtStation. And so while it’s less likely to get commissions directly through it, it’s a better platform for putting art in front of the peers and getting feedback. People tend to come and go from DeviantArt over time, and author and illustrator Katy L Wood is no exception.

4. The Dots

Launched in 2014, The Dots is an online professional network that aims to be “LinkedIn for creatives”. And it’s had a fair amount of success in doing so, attracting companies such as Google, Burberry, Sony Pictures, Viacom, M&C Saatchi, Warner Music, Tate, Discovery Networks and VICE to use it as a recruiting tool. There are a lot of other things artists can do on the platform besides just waiting to be offered a job, though.

5. Dribbble

Launched in 2009 by Dan Cederholm and Rich Thornett, Dribbble was never intended to be a straightforward portfolio site like Behance. Its specific angle was about teasing out small glimpses of what is working on when we’re unable to share the whole project. Dribbble has since evolved beyond web and mobile app design to take in icon design, branding, animations, prototypes, illustrations, graphic art, and other disciplines.

6. Behance

Behance is the closest thing on this list to a pure portfolio platform, but with a social aspect plugged in. Founded by Matias Corea and Scott Belsky in November 2005, the company was acquired by Adobe in 2012, and its reach has since become enormous. Unlike, say, Dribbble or Instagram, Behance offers a way to show more of the work than just a single, eye-grabbing image.

7. Instagram

The rise of Dayflash (number one on the list) is a sign that a few people’s love affair with Instagram is waning. But overall, Instagram remains far and away from the most popular visuals-based social media platform today, and for most creatives, a presence of some sort on the image-sharing platform remains a must.

8. LinkedIn

Even though it’s had a total rebrand, LinkedIn doesn’t immediately grab as being a useful social platform for creatives. But art, design, and filmmaking are businesses like any other, and many creative pros say they’re making good use of LinkedIn regardless of what it looks like. Take Frank Suyker, aka Mr. Sugar, an art director based in the Netherlands.