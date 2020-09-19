Talk About The Art of Lying Down

Did you know that there is a book that tells about sleep and lying down.

For most this sounds interesting. But for some readers they may find it a bit complicated. The author, Bernd Brunner is a German book author who has a unique style of writing. For first time readers they may find his work complicated and hard to read and understand. The chapters in this book would sort to drift at the end. The book’s main theme talks about sleep and lying down. The title of the book is The Art of Lying Down by Bernd Brunner. His book shows an assortment of material of human life when being recumbent. Or an interesting assortment of stories in connection to lying down. He added artistic views in telling his story. This is a book recommended to read while lying down. It tells stories about how the mattress came into existence. It also includes tales about how our ancestors from the stone age rested. It’s interesting to know that the earliest people did not sleep lying down. The ode points out that the average man spends a third of their lives in their beds. Brunner told stories about resting, sleeping, thinking, dreaming, cuddling and even from recovering. Brunner mentioned in an entry in his book that life starts and ends in a bed.