Meaning and point of art

Some critics claim that art is just a waste of time. And even if this sounds like a meaningless statement, it underlines the idea that art is only used to a limited extent in your daily life, except in attractive-looking buildings, cars, clothing, or other applied art objects such as eye-catching but cheap coffee makers.

Meaning of art as a whole and the role of applied arts

Applied art is an important branch of art that cannot easily be separated from the fine arts because the root of all design is the fine arts.

Second, human beings have always expressed their thoughts in figurative form. At the same time, people always value beauty in itself – be it in the form of human faces, bodies, sunsets, paintings, drawings, or sculptures. In short, creating and cherishing art means being human.

Good and bad art: how to distinguish

Not all works related to art are good. However, the problem with this is who decides where good art ends and where bad art begins?

In practice, artists need public acceptance in order to be able to make a living from their art. While various art forms occasionally promote works of questionable value, the general public is unlikely to watch and make bad art the norm in the long run. The opinion of the general public or of special groups of people decides what is specifically good and what is bad art for them.

Abstract art: definition of a new art form

By the end of the 19th century, most paintings and sculptures followed the traditional principles. Different people like different things and that goes for art as well as for anything else.

What is decorative art?

Decorative arts are seen as part of the applied arts. Traditionally functional, but ornamental art forms are called decorative, such as works made of glass, clay, or textile material.

This includes all forms of jewelry, mosaic, ceramics, furniture, home furnishings, stained glass, and tapestry. This is illustrated by the beautifully ornate styles of ancient pottery, particularly Chinese and Greek pottery.

Probably the most important period of decorative arts in Europe took place in the 17th and 18th centuries at the French royal court.