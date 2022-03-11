Office 2019 Suite That Can Be Yours Perpetually And How The Microsoft Garage Fosters Creativity, Collaboration And Experimentation

The Microsoft Office suite is collection of computer programs which are used to carry out and complete common office-related tasks more efficiently. The set of programs includes a spreadsheet tool, a program for word processing, a presentation software, a design tool, an email program, a digital notetaking tool and more. Otherwise known as MS Office suite, the bundled computer software is among the most widely used in the globe, although it is in competition with other commercial brands. Some programs of the Microsoft Office suite are available for web browser use as well as local use on a PC. In terms of cost, some are subscription-based and some are offered as a one-time purchase. The price will depend on the Office suite you decide to get.

MS Office 2019 – An Office Suite You Can Have Perpetually

Made available in October 2018, Microsoft Office 2019 includes the programs available in the suites that came first, like Office 2013 and Office 2019, counting Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook. It also includes SharePoint, Exchange, and Skype for Business. Moreover, there are features included in the Office 2019 suite that the previous suites don’t, such as:

New and bettered inking features, like pressure sensitivity

Excel 2019 includes new charts and formulas so as to make more powerful data analysis

PowerPoint 2019 features new visualization tools, such as Zoom and Morph

Updates to SharePoint, Exchange, and Skype for Business so as to better usability, security, as well as IT Management

The Microsoft Office 2019 suite is a perpetual version and is available as a one-time buy from retailers or via volume licensing providers. A Perpetual version would mean that the Office suite is yours once you purchase it, giving you unlimited access to the applications and features included in the suite.

The Microsoft Garage – Fostering Creativity, Collaboration, and Experimentation

Microsoft is a multinational technology corporation and is one of the forerunners developing PC software systems and programs/applications. So, apart from the MS Office productivity tools that we know, they too have developed other standalone programs for other purposes. The Garage is an official outlet of Microsoft for experimental projects that are from various small teams in the company to put a hypothesis to the test, receive early feedback from customers, as well as assess product-market fit.

The Microsoft Garage provides its employees, customers, and its partners programs as well as experiences that drive, encourage and foster creativity, collaboration, and experimentation. The outlet draws in individuals who are fervent and enthusiastic about coming up with ways to make a difference and change in the world. Everyone who actively joins in the creative process gains the opportunity to acquire worthwhile insights, multiply their knowledge and awareness, as well as learn from varied perspectives.

For instance, one of the products of the Garage is the Sketch 360. It is a drawing application that promises users who draw up, design or prototype virtual reality scenes an easier way to do the task. The drawing app enables users to make 360 sketches/drawings and videos from one point looking out in every direction. The sketches and the videos can be viewed on any present-day web browsers, VR HMDs, or on websites like YouTube and Facebook.