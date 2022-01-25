Making art and culture more accessible with technology

“I wanted to form a section of art, instead of a building,” said French architect Jean Nouvel on his latest creation, the Louvre national capital. He has undoubtedly achieved this by marrying the old with the new, culture with technology – to make a vibrant community space. This neighborhood spirit springs out of this huge fettered dome within the desert, surrounded by a cluster of white cubes, pavilions, trickling pools, and serene walkways. Inside, the sweetness and inspiration of works by world-renowned artists throughout history will be appreciated by physical visitors and virtually via an app.

The white alleyways and reflective waterways within the virtual tour mesmerize me. The way Nouvel has cleverly conjured up a village atmosphere in what’s first and foremost a gallery stumble upon so clearly. Yes, I’m still amazed at the way technology can link us on an emotional level with places we wish to – and sometimes may never visit.

As you will have guessed, I’m fascinated by architecture and can’t wait to go to the Louvre Abu Dhabi and appreciate its innovative design for myself. it’s why I often visit the Frank Gehry-designed Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris. Here, like many other museums and galleries around the world, it’s using technology to produce visitors with an immersive digital experience.

Bringing culture back to life

Technology helps museums and galleries to extend their reach, especially making them more accessible and attractive to younger generations. The Cleveland Museum of Art within the U.S., as an example, has opened the ArtLens gallery that has a 40-foot interactive wall that links with all of the exhibits on display, along with specific artworks that incorporate games and gesture-sensing projections. Visitors can save their experiences on an app to require a home.

Gone are the times of audio headsets. Beacons are getting used to conveying real context to visitors. With beacons, an app can sense exactly where a visitor is within the gallery and supply instant and relevant information on the work of art or artifact he/she is gazing at. The iBeacon app employed by Bristol Museum within the UK has gamification included to further enhance the visitor experience. Technology is additionally giving us access to art we might not be privileged to work out before. This open-access concept is an exciting prospect for the globe of art and is one I’m watching enthusiastically.

It doesn’t stop there. Augmented reality and 3D printing are exciting prospects for the planet of culture. Augmented reality exhibits are around for ages, but galleries are experimenting with new ways to use the technology. The Albertina Gallery in Vienna has just launched an augmented reality app that when delayed to a piece of art, elements will be moved around. The app also tells visitors about when, how, and where the works were created.

3D printing can even be a boon to education, by allowing students to print out 3D images of artifacts to work out how they were made. the British Museum in London has already created 3D models of busts, statues, and sarcophagi from its collection which will be downloaded and printed. Technology is additionally helping to deliver training and immerse visitors in a very new learning experience. Orange Business Services, for instance, is functioning with the Louvre to deliver Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and company Open Online Courses (COOCs).