Can You put a Fixed Price on Artworks?

Art is beautiful and classic. Its value has something more to do with its perception. There are no rules, standards or boundaries on what it should be. Art can be anything, whether clothes you want to make a statement with, a simple scrapbook and of course, the more conventional paintings and sculpture.

The Challenges among Artists

As an artist, there are several challenges as well as an appreciation of art . But still, many people are fascinated by how the value of artworks shoot up in prices. The truth is, there are several angles that we can look at this question. If you wonder how the actual value of the artwork is determined, then the next lines may just interest you.

No Fixed Value

The thing with art is that, it’s a discipline on its own. Having said that, it is difficult to put a price on it. On the other hand, there are technical elements that can be considered when doing an evaluation of artworks similar to the following:

The size

Its age

The maker or artist

Was it bought by someone before?

It is at times the buyer who determines how much the value of an art is. Perhaps, a certain piece could worth millions to some and it could also mean nothing to the other. But this isn’t the right way of looking at artworks.

Perception of Artist themselves

Artists are not thinking of money when talking about their work. Rather, they think of it as a reflection of their craftsmanship and money is only a small element of the entire picture. Artists are trying to tell a story through art and for them, its value depends on the number of people it can connect to.

A lot of people think that art is about beauty. But it never was. It is more than that and it could mean different things to different people too. Truth is, it all lies on its raw passion, uniqueness and how it conveys feelings and emotions. This is why there are people who find a particular piece beautiful but clearly plain to others.