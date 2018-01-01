High Hat Lights: Definition and Its Different Applications

When not in use, recessed lighting alternatives such as high hat lights, bulbs, or LED retrofits can blend in with the ceiling and offer excellent task lighting for kitchens or living areas. You can use recessed lighting for both ambient and focal point lighting.

High Hat Lights: What Are They?

Recessed downlights are also known as high hat lights. These are small, vertically directed light sources housed in a cabinet or on a ceiling. Another name for high hat lights is recessed can lights.

The high hat lights come in various sizes, the most popular being 6 inches. They generally feature a curvaceous aesthetic that makes any room look good. They are well-lit and tucked away for maximum efficiency.

What are the Best Applications for High Hat Fixtures?

The possibilities are endless, really. Consider all possible uses for this ingenious lighting system, and then some. Some suggestions are as follows:

If you want to provide the impression of more space in a tiny room, try placing fixtures around its perimeter.

around its perimeter. Incorporate some high-hat lighting into your kitchen design. Above the sink, along the edge of the countertop, or beneath the cupboards are all good places to put them.

In your newly finished basement, install recessed lighting. When the ceiling is low, this kind of lighting is ideal because it illuminates the room enough without making any unsightly shadows or dark spots.

Kitchens and Living Rooms with Recessed or High Hat Lights

As a general rule, recessed lights are installed to augment the light output of other lighting fixtures by serving as supplementary task lighting.

Here are some pointers to help you achieve the perfect brightness:

Correct Bulb

To get the ideal amount of light, use the correct bulb. LED bulbs or retrofits are a good option. Changing the old, recessed lights into a new bulb becomes more efficient with the use of LED retrofits. Moreover, you do not need to build a new housing for it. LED bulbs are long lasting and energy efficient.

Dim Switches

In order to produce a perfect ambiance for any space, recessed lights such as high hats allow the management of light levels through dimmer switches. This feature allows the users to set the mood making it perfect for a dinner party or an intimate dinner at home.

Light it Up!

A welcoming and cozier room can be highly possible to achieve by using ornate fixtures, recessed lights, and wall sconces. Additionally, if your goal is creating attention to highlight the artwork or architectural features, recessed lighting is a perfect option.