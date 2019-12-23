Different Forms of Art

The categories of artwork include plastic art, visual artwork, good art, performance art, applied art, and decorative artwork.

Fine Art

This class contains. Arts comprise:

Drawing — charcoal, chalk, crayon, pastel, pencil, or pen and ink

Painting — oils, watercolor, gouache, acrylics, ink and wash, tempera, or encaustic paints

Printmaking — woodcuts, stencils, engraving, etching, and lithography, or screen-printing, transparency imaging, or even giclee prints

Sculpture — bronze, stone, marble, wood, or clay

Calligraphy — lovely and stylized handwriting

Digital Art

The arts comprise the arts, along with the following:

New networking — electronic artwork, computer graphics, computer animation, virtual art, Internet art, interactive art, video games, video games, computer robotics, 3D printing, and artwork like biotechnology

Photography artwork

Environmental artwork

Contemporary types of reflection — assemblage, poster, Profession, setup

Vinyl Art

Artworks that are molded and not plastic items are included by the expression of plastic artwork. This class is made of three-dimensional functions like plaster, clay, stone, metals, timber as well as newspaper (origami).

Performance Art

This classification is made up of an art form that pertains to performance events that occur in the theater. Performance arts comprise:

Traditional functionality artwork — theater, animation, music, and ballet

Contemporary operation artwork — mime

Hyper-modern performance artwork — phenomena

Applied Art

This class encompasses the use of designs for items. Applied arts are meant for the usage of a profession. It features interior layout, computer artwork, photography and industrial design, graphic design, fashion design, and design.

Decorative Artwork

This classification describes decorative although practical art types, such as jewelry, jewelry artwork and other things which are adorned by decorations and layouts. Additionally, it contains works in stained glass, furniture, decor, clay, glass, metal, wood, fabric, and tapestry artwork.