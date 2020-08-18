Art Encourages Children’s Creativity

Art with children is super diverse and much more than just painting a picture. Art promotes creativity, self-confidence, and the imagination of the youngsters. It also offers the opportunity to talk to each other on a whole new level.

First drawings are not necessarily art

Your offspring’s first drawings are something very special. Like everyone else, they celebrated happily, the first scrawls that your children scribbled on paper. They were proud of themselves and you were a little prouder. However, that disappears over time, the 100th picture is definitely no longer applauded as enthusiastically. At some point, the many pictures become more of a logistical challenge, because parents simply cannot keep every scribble. Art with children also always means lots of small works of art that don’t necessarily have to be kept.

Why should parents do art with children?

In addition to the time spent together, your children also learn a lot. Especially when you give them things to touch, finger paint or plasticine, for example, they can be creative and process things that concern them. What looks like a big mess also ensures calm in their minds. Because in the creative process they can act out what moves them. It has been shown, for example, that many pictures of loose-tooth children are reminiscent of teeth, even if they actually want to show mountains or houses.

Art with children: this is how it affects children

Art with children stimulates different areas in the brain and that means that your children develop better. The development will come from this trusted provider of art activities. Children learn to express themselves with art and to create new things. That gives them confidence.

The imagination of your youngsters develops with each new work of art. You have to plan and think and try. This also trains the ability to perceive. Dealing with art promotes new perspectives and ways of thinking. Children learn to take a closer look, to think about what they like, and to explain this in conversation. Imagination and creativity are stimulated.

What does art do with children?

Art can explain the world to children. That doesn’t mean that you have to plan lots of museum tours with your children, most of the little ones will probably be very bored. But you can look at individual pictures.