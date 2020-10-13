Tips to Master the Art of Massage

1. Holding

Holding is an essential element of massage. Trained correctly, it can be a very strong and forceful method that will help relax and centre yourself and your partner. It is usually done whenever one encounters anxiety or intense emotions.

In 마사지, it can be used at the start of any session as a centering and grounding strategy. For it to be useful you need to unload your head of worries and really concentrate on what you’re doing.

You might want to stay still for at least 30 seconds, as long you think you are mentally and physically attached to what you’re attempting to accomplish. This method can be used in any area of the body.

If you want to be an expert when it comes to massage, you need to master the art of holding.

2. Rubbing

This is a very simple method since it’s instinctive: when we’re feeling cold, we make use of rubbing so as to keep ourselves warm, when we’re experiencing physical stress, we rub the distressed part. Rubbing steams up your blood flow, which instantly boosts oxygen levels in your body. It has a warming impact which is excellent when you’re feeling weak, dormant or sluggish.

3. Cupping and tapping

This one is known to be a powerful method used to re-energize the body. It’s generally helpful if you’re feeling uneasy or bothered as it shakes off nervous energy, enhancing your mood and increasing confidence.

Form a cup shape using your hand by twisting your fingers lightly at the knuckles. Maintain a loose wrist and bounce your hand away from your body using the entirety of your cupped palm.

5. Pressure points

Inactive pressure can be utilized on every area of the body, but you’ll find this method useful when used to stiff shoulders, stiff necks and tied backs. Don’t use direct pressure on the bones, nonetheless, particularly when you are concentrating along the spine.

If you are massaging someone’s back, you’ll notice specific spots are more delicate compared to other parts. Where you encounter a particularly odd knot, request your partner to take a long breath, then squeeze it. You can use just use one thumb to put pressure but, for additional pressure, try putting one thumb on top of the other.