Tips For Using Watercolor

Watercolor is probably not an unfamiliar term for you as a creative person. Maybe you have ever made a Watercolor yourself or is this still on your To-Do list? The distinctive fresh and bright colors make this painting technique very popular, but at the same time creating a beautiful watercolor can be challenging. We will help you on your way to this blog. We give you 10 golden tips to make a beautiful watercolor!

What makes Watercolor so special

Watercolor is a painting technique, but this painting technique differs in many ways from other techniques in the world of painting. With watercolor, you use special watercolor paint that you dilute with water yourself. By diluting it with water, the paint actually becomes lighter in color and substance and this creates beautiful bright and fresh colors.

The History of Watercolor

Long before the present era, people made the first real illustrations that we now call watercolor. The same techniques and styles as with watercolor have been found in ancient murals. And that is why the ancient cave paintings are often seen as the very first form of watercolor. We know the first official watercolor technique from the year 100 AD soon after the invention of paper in China. Paper was in the 12 e Leave paper came into Italy brought to Spain by the Moors centuries and until decades. In Italy this paper was developed into the watercolor paper we know today. Watercolor became a huge craze, especially in England where many great painters applied the watercolor technique.

Techniques and styles

It is often said at Watercolor that it is one of the most challenging painting techniques and that is actually true. You cannot fix your mistakes, so you must have mapped everything out in advance. Of course, you also need to know which technique you want to apply. With watercolor, there are 2 types of main techniques. These are “wet on wet” and “wet on dry”. Then there are also various side techniques that can be applied.

Nat on Nat . When wet on wet, wet the paper before you start watercolors. The damp paper will make colors blend more easily. This makes for a more free watercolor painting where the colors start to take their own life.

. When wet on wet, wet the paper before you start watercolors. The damp paper will make colors blend more easily. This makes for a more free watercolor painting where the colors start to take their own life. Wet on Dry. The wet-on-dry technique provides completely different effects. Here you leave the watercolor paper as it is and start painting right away. The watery paint will now dry a lot faster and therefore gives you more control over your watercolor. This gives you the opportunity to make a more detailed watercolor.

Watercolor drawing

In addition to painting watercolors, you also have a technique where you draw watercolor. You can create beautiful results with special watercolor pencils, crayons, or markers. Here too you have two main techniques that you can apply.

Themes

Of course, every theme is suitable for making a watercolor. You do see a number of clear trends: Botanical, Animals, Food, and Fashion are common watercolor subjects.

Conclusion

