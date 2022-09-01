The Dog In Art: Important Artistic Theme

The dog is man’s oldest pet and his most loyal companion. It can also be found everywhere in art. Already in images from the beginning of human history, the dog takes its place next to Adam and Eve in paradise. The works show how he has since served as a guard, herding, hunting and companion dog and how it enlivens streets and squares in the big city.

The dog in art

The courtly hunt in particular developed early on into an important artistic theme. As a metaphor for man’s taming of nature, the dog plays a prominent role in the representation of the state. The close relationship between man and dog is most evident in the pictures of masters, mistresses or children with dogs. But you encounter the animals not only in the role of loyal companions and funny playmates, they also roam around as street dogs or transform into terrifying monsters.

Why dog painting is so important for children

Your child gets to know the world at a breath-taking pace, their motor and intellectual skills are challenged anew every day. Their creativity is not neglected either. You can stimulate your child’s imagination through painting. This both playful and exciting leisure activity not only inspires creative outbursts, but benefits your youngster in very exceptional situations as well.

Perhaps your child likes to draw animals. These will look very rudimentary during the first attempts at drawing. However, after many attempts the distances and proportions between the eyes, nose, and mouth will suddenly be correct.

By the way, your child will love this form of learning because most boys and girls like pets. You can use Dogaspet and let your child use the visual arts of dogs there a models.

Dog painting: For a positive development

Painting also promotes completely different aspects of your child’s development. It promotes both gross and, in particular, fine motor skills. The finest strokes sometimes decide between a successful picture and an only average result. Children notice this quickly, which is why they try to keep their hand as steady as possible when drawing the lines.

Painting will train hand-eye coordination. It is often not easy to reconcile the sense of touch and sight. By encouraging your child’s creativity through painting early on, this aspect is also taken into account.