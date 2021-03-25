The Art and Craft of Creative Writing

The very finest creative writing is both an art and a craft. How can it be art? To begin with, creative authors utilize a pair of cognitive abilities to detect ideas to compose. They hear mine their own thoughts, use their creativity, celebrate the outer universe, use their creative thinking skills, and explore their own curiosities.

Second, inventive writing is the art of self-expression. Writers discuss their ideas, emotions, and outlook about the world that they occupy.

Ironically, authors utilize their creative abilities linked with terminology to write imaginatively with similes, metaphors, sensory imagery, and much more.

Creative writing can be a craft from the feeling that writers should understand the principles, principles, and methods of writing. To compose, a writer should learn the principles of grammar, punctuation, grammar, and punctuation. If the author plans to compose a poem, short story, or personal essay, the author must understand the methods for those genres.

Some folks today feel that writing can’t be educated. I really don’t agree. I think anyone who’s motivated can find out both the “craft of innovative thinking” and the “methods” of innovative writing.

Creative writing is much more than simply writing about the truth. Additionally, it is all about using your creative skills to come across thoughts and gather material. It’s also about thinking creatively so which you are able to find a simile or metaphor to compose a poem, or short story, or even a personal essay. Within this part, I will explore a couple of ways that you are able to learn how to think more tactically.