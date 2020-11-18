Keeping Your Motivation as an Artist

As an artist, you don’t always have the inspiration or motivation to create art. Even though you have ideas in your mind, you seem not able to translate it to art. If you are experiencing such, take a break, consider playing card games like https://online-solitaire.com/ or do anything that will relax you. As much as possible, steer clear of any activity that’ll require your mental ability. Turn on some music; this will really help in setting your mood.

Keep Up with Your Talent

This is basically the 2-edged concern that every artist is dealing with. Talent never fades but it requires continuous practice too to be able to cultivate it. Talent comes in different levels and if you have reached advanced levels and stopped there, you might be surprised that you revert back to being a beginner. To any artist, that is a total nightmare.

A very simple and straightforward way to prevent this from happening is to keep practicing your artistic skills. Always trust your talent and believe in what you can do. Remember in art, your imagination is the only thing that will limit you.

Build Self-Trust

Arrogance is the least attitude a person should have. But for artists, this might work. Have arrogance in a way that artists have trust in their work even if they have big doubts in it. It can’t be shown to their audience because it may downgrade their work.

This is a real thing but still, it is difficult to implement when you’re only starting or new to the industry. A solution that you may try is by acting as cool as you can whether or not someone’s being objective. In addition to that, you must learn how to differentiate between comments and pieces of advice from experienced individuals in this field and from those who don’t understand that you do will be critical in your success and your direction as an artist.

Only the Important People should Matter

The only feedback that you must take into consideration are the comments from credited people in which can help you big time in your career.