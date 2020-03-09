How Technology Like Mobile Apps Help Artists And Other Creatives

Technology has aided in the digitalization of almost every single industry worldwide, including the industry of arts. For instance mobile apps, such as those developed by https://www.wavemaker.com/cross-platform-mobile-development/, have assisted in simplifying and streamlining processes, make greater and better access, as well as allowed artists to discover the boundless possibilities and opportunities online. For many artists across the world, this could be viewed as a favorable side of technology in many various ways as they are provided with further flexibility in regards to how their artworks are created and shared.

Considering how artists could at times be viewed as persons who are more connected and focused on their craft rather than financial gains, the truth is they also have to earn an income to live and survive. Below are some ways technology has aided artists:

Tools for Communication

Technology aids artists in saving money by means of low-cost or free communication tools which have been made possible and available by technology. Artists frequently need to connect with people from every corners of the globe and work in partnership with other creatives, and this could be rather pricey if the appropriate tools aren’t used.

Mobile Apps

Currently, there are quite a lot of available mobile apps for artists that have diverse purposes and functions. For example, there are sketching and painting mobile apps for iPads making it more convenient and easier for artists to make art since they could do it anytime and anywhere. There are art mobile apps that allow artists to sell, purchase, and liquidate. Such mobile apps make it doable for artists to remove middlemen so they themselves could directly sell their work to clients and receive profits. In general, these numerous mobile apps are changing the way as to how art is marketed and purchased. This is an excellent advantage for creatives.

Social Media

Social media is another item that helps artists. Because of these platforms that are quite visual in nature, interactive, as well as greatly populated, artists across the world are receiving more exposure and/or publicity. In 2019, it was estimated that there are about 2.77 billion users of social media. This denotes that artists and other creatives have limitless potentials in regards to marketing and/or promoting their work. The greatest part is that signing up in most social media platforms is free, hence artists need not go to museums or art centers to have their work exhibited.